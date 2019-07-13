Lifelong Hudson Valley Resident Alison Sullivan Dies At 26

Alison Sullivan, a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and nanny in Westchester, died suddenly on Wednesday, July 10. She was 26.

A lifelong Westchester resident, she was born on July 5, 1993, the daughter of Katie and Danny Sullivan. She attended Annunciation Elementary School, graduating in 2007, and attended The Ursuline School, graduating in 2011.

Allie was a nanny to two children that she adored, which filled her life with great happiness, according to her obituary.

She most recently lived in the Fleetwood section of Mount Vernon, and grew up in the Crestwood section of Yonkers. Allie loved being a new aunt to her nephew, Connor Sullivan. She enjoyed being with her family and friends whenever possible.

In addition to her mother and father, she is survived by her brother, Matthew Sullivan; sister, Maggie Sullivan; and sister-in-law, Ryan Sullivan. She is also survived by her paternal grandparents, Josephine and Edward Sullivan, and many aunts and uncles. Allie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Rosemary and Lou Angelilli.

Calling hours will be at the Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home in Bronxville, on Sunday, July 14, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of Annunciation in Crestwood on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

