Jansen Panettiere, Rockland Native, Brother Of Hayden Panettiere, Dies At Age 28

The Hudson Valley's Jansen Panettiere, whose older sister is actress Hayden Panettiere, has died at age 28, the Hollywood Reporter confirms.

The Rockland County native, of Palisades, got his start in acting in the 2000s, sometimes alongside his sister. The sibling duo both appeared in Disney Channel's "Tiger Cruise" and "Racing Stripes."

Jansen went on to land roles in "Even Stevens," "The Last Day of Summer," "The Perfect Game," "Hope & Faith," and "Third Watch."

In his spare time, Jansen pursued his passion: Art. He showcased and sold his designs on a website, that reads:

"I AM a good person. I don’t do anything illegal illegal or at least I don’t do illegal things that hurt people in front of me, if that makes sense. I’ve done drugs but I don’t steal.

"Not to say that anyone that’s ever stolen something is a bad person and far from it. Meaning I have my moments like everyone else.

"I was frustrated with the whole acting thing so I would take it out on weird things things like clothes, like ugggggggg sneezing into a white shirt 'try to get that stain out!' Drop shirt."

Condolences poured in from other creators, loved ones, and fans alike.

"I love you brother. Rest in peace 🕊️," actor Cody Saintgnue commented on Jansen's final Instagram post.

