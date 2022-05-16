IDs Released For Buffalo Victims, Including Woman, 31, Who Was Caring For Brother With Cancer

Police have released the names of the victims in the mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead and three with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 14, at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in a predominantly Black neighborhood, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

The crime is being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime and an act of terrorism.

Those killed were:

Former Buffalo Police Lt. Aaron Salter, age 55, worked as a security guard at the Tops Friendly Markets grocery store.

Ruth Whitfield, age 86, was the mother of the city's retired fire commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield.

Katherine Massey, age 72, was a civil rights advocate.

Roberta Drury, age 31, the youngest of four siblings, moved from Syracuse to Buffalo in 2010 to help her oldest brother who suffers from leukemia, according to her sister, Amanda Drury.

Heyward Patterson, 67, was a deacon in his church, also known as "Jitney," and was known to give people rides to and from the store, according to NPR.

Pearl Young, age 77, ran a food pantry and fed people in Central Park every Saturday, according to Facebook.

Celestine Chaney, age 65, was a grandmother with grandchildren ranging in age from 4 to 28, NPR reported.

Geraldine Talley, age 62.

Andre Mackniel, age 53, was at the store to purchase a birthday cake for his 3-year-old son.

Margus D. Morrison, age 52, was a father of three.

The injured are:

Christopher Braden, age 55, is still hospitalized.

Zaire Goodman, age 20 (treated and released from Erie County Medical Center) a store employee.

Jennifer Warrington, age 50 (treated and released from ECMC), is a pharmacist at the supermarket.

The alleged gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, of the town of Conklin in Broome County, New York, has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder.

Gendron, who allegedly wrote a 180-age manifesto, live-streamed the shooting on Twitch, a gaming site, after driving several hours west to Buffalo.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.