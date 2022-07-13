Hudson Valley Woman Remembered As 'Take-Charge Mother' Who Brought Mascot To HS Games

A Westchester woman is being remembered as a devoted mother of six and loving wife.

Mary Jane D’Arrigo, age 95, of Irvington, died peacefully while vacationing in Boca Raton, Florida, according to her obituary.

D’Arrigo spent her earliest years in Flushing before moving at age 7 to Orange County and a farm in Walden, her obituary said.

She began studying at Cornell University when she was 16 years old, and after graduation, she moved to New York City and taught women's groups about nutrition and how to cook fresh vegetables.

"It was here that she met and married Steve D’Arrigo, a fresh produce wholesaler working in the Washington Street market," her obituary reads. "In January of 1953, the young D’Arrigo family moved into the home designed by Steve and Mary Jane in Irvington-on-Hudson where she lived the rest of her life."

D’Arrigo is remembered as a loving wife and mother of her six children, Patricia, Andrew, Paul, Daniel, Michael, and Matthew, and an avid Irvington sports fan.

According to her obituary, she attended sports events with her husband and supplied the Irvington Bulldog mascot.

"She was a positive, enthusiastic, disciplined, take-charge mother who believed in teaching her children life skills from budgeting to baking, housework to yard work," her obituary reads. "Her family and home were her world and she filled them with love, warmth, and homemade desserts! Her household was 'busy and happy,' a fun destination welcoming to friends and the neighborhood children."

She is survived by her children, eighteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15, at Edwards Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry.

In lieu of sending flowers, her family asked that donations be made to an Irvington organization, such as the library, historical society, and EMS.

