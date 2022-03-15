Hudson Valley Resident Who Was College Athlete, Firefighter Dies At 63

A former college athlete and longtime member of a Westchester County fire department has died at the age of 63.

Joseph J. Garan III, a resident of Putnam Valley, died suddenly at home on Friday, March 11, according to his obituary.

Garan was born in Yonkers, and he participated in a number of sports growing up, such as baseball, golf, and football.

He graduated from Arlington High School and received a bachelor's degree from Iona College in New Rochelle, his obituary reads.

He was also played for the Manhattan College baseball team.

Garan spent 20 years with the Yonkers Fire Department, and he retired as a lieutenant in 2017, his obituary said.

He is survived by his children, Joseph and Lauren, his grandson, Tyler John, his mother, Rita, and his siblings.

A visitation was scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. in Hopewell Junction.

A service is set to be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at Saint Kateri Church in Lagrangeville.

