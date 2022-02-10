Hudson Valley Resident Who 'Made Life-Changing Impacts,' Dies At 54

A Hudson Valley man who died at the age of 54 is being remembered for the positive, life-changing impact he and his work had on others.

Richard Almstead Jr., of Mahopac, died on Saturday, Feb. 5, according to his obituary.

A native of Westchester County, Almstead was born in Bronxville and grew up in Pelham, where he graduated from Pelham Memorial High School.

He had a passion for helping others, and traveled during his work as an administrator for Narconon Rehabilitation Centers, opening new facilities and working at several centers, his obituary said.

"Throughout the years, countless people reached out to Richie’s family with stories and gratitude of how Richie made life-changing impacts and ultimately saved their life," his obituary said. "True to his character, Richie was an organ donor, so he continues to help save lives, even after his passing."

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, his three children, Ashtyn, Ava and Aiden, and his parents, Richard and Jean.

Almstead's wake will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, at the Pelham Funeral Home.

A celebration of his life will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Davenport Mansion in New Rochelle.

In lieu of flowers, his family said donations can be made in Almstead's memory to Live On NY or Narconon.

