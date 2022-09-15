Hudson Valley Man Remembered As 'Ace Lefty' For High School Baseball Team Dies At Age 46

A Hudson Valley resident who was known as a skilled baseball player and a loving member of his family has died at the age of 46.

Dutchess County resident Michael John Dorozynski, of Pine Plains, died at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, according to his obituary.

Dorozynski was born in Poughkeepsie.

"Michael graduated from Stissing Mt Jr/Sr High School where he was an 'Ace' lefty pitcher for the Bombers," his obituary reads.

According to his obituary, he had a love of the outdoors and was an avid hunter.

Dorozynski is also remembered as a loving son, brother, and uncle.

"He loved all of his family, and never hesitated to let them know. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone," his obituary reads.

He is survived by his mother, Melva; his father, Thomas Sr. (Patricia); his brothers and sisters Thomas Dorozynski Jr (Jill), Tosca Sweeney (Edward), Jarrod Dorozynski (Tammy), Daniel Dorozynski (Christina), Kevin Dean, Kirstin Klebanski (Brian), Erin Kennedy (Patrick), Nicholas Salyer; his nieces and nephews Cody, Brooke, Mikaela, Danica, Cruz, Elawyn, and Emilia; and his grandmother, Madeline Dorozynski.

Calling hours are set for noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Peck & Peck Funeral Homes in Pine Plains.

A brief service is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., his obituary said.

Donations can be made in Dorozynski's memory to the Pine Plains Recreation Department by putting “Baseball Donation” in the memo line and mailing donations to P.O. Box 955, Pine Plains, NY 12567.

