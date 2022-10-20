Hudson Valley HS Junior Who Died Suddenly At Age 16 Remembered For 'His Everlasting Smile'

A Hudson Valley teen is being remembered for his "everlasting smile" after his sudden death.

Dutchess County resident Jack Aidan Strehl, age 16, of Arlington, died on Friday, Oct. 14. A cause of death was not provided.

Known as a hardworking member of the maintenance crews at The Links at Union Vale, Jack always impressed coworkers with his work ethic for such a young man, his obituary said.

In July of 2017, at the age of 11, Jack earned his Blackbelt in Tae Kwon Do at Telesco’s Martial Arts after only five years of training.

"We are proud that Jack’s name was always said with excitement and happiness," his obituary said. "Jack lived his life with promise for each new day. Jack was always seen with a smile on his face."

A junior at Arlington High School, he was on the track & field team as a thrower for the shot put and discus.

He was also an avid dirt bike rider, who recently received his driving permit and was excited to test out the shocks and right rear tire, hitting all the ditches while making right turns with his Mom’s Pilot, a car he was to receive, his obituary said.

Jack is survived by his parents, Christopher and Debra (Gerardi) Strehl; sister Anna Strehl; brother Joseph Strehl; grandson to Joseph and Theresa Gerardi and Gloria Strehl. He will always be remembered by his aunts and uncles, John Strehl, Kelly Gerardi, Theresa Gerardi, and Joseph Gerardi, and his many cousins and extended family, and close friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Church, 1925 Route 82, Lagrangeville.

In honor of Jack’s favorite color, the family asks that visitors please wear something blue to the services.

A scholarship is being set up at Arlington High School in memory of Jack. Donations may be made payable to the Arlington Education Foundation, 144 Todd Hill Road, Lagrangeville, NY 12540. Please reference the Jack Aidan Strehl Scholarship in the memo field.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.