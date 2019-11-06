Hudson Valley Firefighter Dies Of 9/11-Related Cancer

A longtime firefighter in Westchester has died of 9/11-related cancer.

"It is with deep regret that the Yonkers Fire Department announces the passing of Firefighter John Peteani," Yonkers FD Deputy Chief of Personnel Daniel P. Flynn said.

Peteani, a 19-year veteran of the department, died on Sunday, Nov. 3. He was 57 years old.

A line-of-duty funeral will take place at St. John the Baptist Church at 670 Yonkers Avenue on Thursday Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Peteani was born on Dec. 4, 1961 in the Bronx, New York to Marlene and John Peteani Sr.

He married his wife, Angela Peteani, in 1994.

John was inducted into the Yonkers Fire Department in October of 2000, less than a year before the 9/11 attacks.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by their three children, Angela Marie Peteani, Juliana Peteani, and John Peteani III; his beloved cat, Cornelius Peteani; his brother and sisters; and his nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and friends may visit the Sinatra Memorial Home at 499 Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers on Wednesday, Nov. 6 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Peteani family requests that donations be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.tunnel2towers.org .

