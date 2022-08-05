'His Sense Of Humor Could Light Up A Room': Lifelong Hudson Valley Resident Dies At Age 31

A lifelong Hudson Valley resident who died at the age of 31 is being remembered for his ability to make others laugh.

Dutchess County native Timothy Flynn, of Hopewell Junction, died Monday, July 25, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not listed.

Born in Carmel to parents Dennis and Anna, Flynn grew up in Hopewell Junction and enjoyed spending his free time outdoors, his memorial said.

He could often be found hiking, fishing, biking, and taking long walks in the woods, appreciating nature.

Flynn worked as a mechanic for Lamothermic Corp., based in Brewster, his obituary said.

“Tim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him,” reads his memorial.

“His sense of humor and uncontrollable laughter could light up a room. He genuinely loved making people laugh, and his innate ability to put a smile on your face will never be forgotten.”

In addition to his parents, Flynn is survived by his sister, Megan Marshall; his paternal grandfather, John Flynn; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins, his obituary said.

A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. at Cargain Funeral Home, located in Carmel.

A prayer service to celebrate Flynn’s life is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

