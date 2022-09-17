Highway Department Worker In Hudson Valley, 28, 'Loved Family, Friends More Than Anything'

A town employee in Northern Westchester who was struck and killed by a vehicle while on the job is being remembered for his love for family and friends.

Jake Arcara, age 28, was killed in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road while working as a machine equipment operator for the Yorktown Highway Department.

He loved his family and friends more than anything in the world, according to his obituary, which noted that he took his grandmother out for breakfast every Sunday morning.

"He would honk his work truck horn twice every time he passed by his mother’s office in Yorktown," his obituary said. "He loved bass fishing and dirt biking with his father and would only ever eat sauce and meatballs prepared by his father using the family’s secret recipe.

His obituary noted his love for "the autumn, fishing, hiking the Hudson Valley, dirt biking, going out to dinner, traveling and exploring upstate New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania, fire pits, chocolate milk, farm fresh everything, and hanging out with friends and family. To him, Jake's friends were his family."

He was born in 1993, at Hudson Valley Hospital in Peekskill.

He is survived by his mother Kelly Arcara (née Keesler); father Jack Arcara; sister and brother-in-law Amanda and George Marfeo; niece and nephew Marina and Vinny Marfeo; grandmother Joan Yetman (née Keesler); fiancé Katie Brosnan; and his Siberian Husky, Gunner.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Saw Mill River Road in Yorktown Heights.

A Mass Of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Shrub Oak.

