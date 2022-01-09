Contact Us
Obituaries

High School Student In Hudson Valley Dies After Brave Battle With Cancer

Nicole Valinote
Matthew Dooley
Matthew Dooley Photo Credit: Hoyt Funeral Home & Cremation Service

A Hudson Valley high school student who lived in Connecticut has died at the age of 16 after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Matthew Dooley died at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 5, following his battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jane Dooley, his sisters, his grandmother and his uncles.

Matthew was a junior at Trinity-Pawling School in Dutchess County and is remembered for his passion for learning, his obituary said. 

He lived in Fairfield County, in the Town of Wilton.

He is also remembered for his love of sports, as he played baseball, football, squash, tennis and golf.

"Matt was always looking at the positive side of any situation, no matter how tough things got, and it served him well throughout his cancer journey," his obituary reads. "He always persevered and considered others before himself and he never lost his sense of humor. Even when the tumor had taken away the use of his left side, he focused on what he could do, never what he could not do."

His family thanked the doctors and staff at Boston Children’s Hospital and Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Memorial contributions can be sent in Matthew's name to Cancer Commons, his family said.

The visitation and Mass of Christian Burial were held on Saturday, Jan. 8.

