GoFundMe Effort For Clarkstown Teen Killed In Crash Off To Strong Start

As the family of a 16-year-old Hudson Valley teen killed in a three-vehicle crash prepares to lay their son to rest this week, the community is showing their support by donating to a GoFundMe effort.

Rockland County resident Vladyslav "Vlad" Hvalyk, of Clarkstown, was killed around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 in New City on Congers Road near the Clarkstown North High School.

Clarkstown Police said he was in a Mitsubishi Lancer that was driven by Alan Mendoza, age 18, who is accused of driving while drunk. Mendoza has been charged in the case.

During the crash, Vlad, a junior at Clarkstown North High School, suffered numerous injuries and underwent surgery, but died a month before his 17th birthday, said the GoFundMe page.

A wake will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Michael J. Higgins Funeral Home at 321 S. Main St. in New City.

A funeral service is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Church at 39 Collins Ave. in Spring Valley.

"Vlad was extremely loved and no words can explain the hurt we are all feeling," said the GoFundMe page.

Vlad's memory and life will be survived by his parents, sister, brother, and friends, the page added.

All donations and proceeds will go to Vlad's medical bills and funeral costs.

To date, the page has raised more than $54,000.

To donate, click here.

