Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Clarkstown SD Move To Postpone BLM Movement Slide Show Sparks Controversy
Obituaries

Former Police Chief In Area Dies At Age 48

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Former Tuxedo Police Chief Patrick Welsh has died at the age of 48.
Former Tuxedo Police Chief Patrick Welsh has died at the age of 48. Photo Credit: Tuxedo.gov.org

A former Hudson Valley police chief has died just five years after his retirement.

Former Tuxedo Police Chief Patrick Welsh died at the age of 48, officials said. A cause of death was not given.

Welsh joined the department as a part-time dispatcher in February 1994, became a town officer in 1997, was promoted to sergeant in 2001 and to chief in 2009.

He retired in 2016 from injuries sustained during the line of duty, city officials said at the time of his retirement.

Welsh leaves behind a wife and four children.

Services have not been announced. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.