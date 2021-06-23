Former Police Chief In Area Dies At Age 48

A former Hudson Valley police chief has died just five years after his retirement.

Former Tuxedo Police Chief Patrick Welsh died at the age of 48, officials said. A cause of death was not given.

Welsh joined the department as a part-time dispatcher in February 1994, became a town officer in 1997, was promoted to sergeant in 2001 and to chief in 2009.

He retired in 2016 from injuries sustained during the line of duty, city officials said at the time of his retirement.

Welsh leaves behind a wife and four children.

Services have not been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.