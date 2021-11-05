Former HS Athlete In Hudson Valley Dies Suddenly At Age 28

A 28-year-old former high school athlete has died suddenly at her home in Westchester.

Christina P. Carpenito, age 28, of Valhalla, died Tuesday, Nov. 2 at her residence.

Known as being a talented singer and talented artist, she attended Valhalla High School and was a member of the varsity volleyball team.

Carpenito was born on Oct. 24, 1993, to Michael and Jeanne P. (Feeney) Carpenito in White Plains.

She is survived by her father, Michael Carpenito, her mother, Jeanne P. Steinberg, and stepfather, Lyle of Pound Ridge, and by her siblings, Jennifer McCrain of Bushkill, Pennsylvania, and Michael Carpenito, Jr. of Hawthorne. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and other family members.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Hawthorne Funeral Home at 21 West Stevens Ave., in Hawthrone.

A religious service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7. Interment to follow at Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Not Handcuffs Hudson Valley, PO Box 1277, Pine Bush, NY 12566.

