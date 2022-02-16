Contact Us
Former College Football Standout Who Lived In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 45

Nicole Valinote
James "Dylan" Karczewski
James "Dylan" Karczewski

A Westchester County resident and former college football standout has died at the age of 45.

James “Dylan” Karczewski, of Larchmont, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to his obituary.

Karczewski grew up in Michigan, where he gained recognition for his skills as a running back.

He went on to be a four-year letterman in the football program at Dartmouth College.

He is survived by his wife, Meaghan, and his two children, Cavan and Win, and his parents, James and Katie.

His wake was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Mamaroneck. 

A memorial mass is set to take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, at St. Augustine’s Church in Larchmont. 

His obituary said memorial donations can be made here.

