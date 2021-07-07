Contact Us
Former Clarkstown South HS Sports Standout Dies Suddenly At Age 33

Nicole Valinote
Colin Joseph O'Connor
Colin Joseph O'Connor Photo Credit: Dignity Memorial

A Hudson Valley man who played for multiple varsity sports teams and graduated from Binghamton University, has died at the age of 33.

Rockland County resident Colin Joseph O’Connor died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 4, according to his obituary. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Susan, along with his siblings.

O'Connor graduated from Clarkstown South High School in 2005, and he participated on the Vikings varsity football and track teams. He graduated from Binghamton University in 2009 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

"Colin was known for his quick wit and an infectious laugh for those who shared his company," his obituary reads.

His family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Mental Health Association of Rockland County or NAMI Rockland in lieu of flowers.

