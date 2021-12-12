Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Obituaries

Firefighter In Hudson Valley Dies Suddenly At Age 27

Nicole Valinote
Servando Rodriguez
Photo Credit: Sinatra Family of Funeral Homes

A firefighter from Westchester County has died at the age of 27.

Servando Rodriguez, of Yonkers, died suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 8, according to his obituary.

Rodriguez worked as a firefighter for the City of Yonkers.

"It has been a pleasure meeting, knowing, and interacting with him during my years at Yonkers High School," former classmate Joel Pike wrote in a Facebook post. "Truly, he served his city with great distinction and gallant bravery. His service was greatly appreciated. 

"Folks, this is indeed a sad way to close out 2021, another challenging year for everyone. He will be woefully missed by all. Rest well, my friend. Thanks for all you have done for the Yonkers community.

Rodriguez was a wide receiver/cornerback for the Yonkers High School football team, according to MaxPreps.

Rodriguez is survived by his parents, Servando and Lizandra Rodriguez, his obituary said. 

A visitation service is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sinatra Memorial Home, Inc., located at 499 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers.

Rodriguez's funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the same location.

