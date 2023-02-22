Fallen Detective Was 'First Guy To Lend Helping Hand,' Longtime Hudson Valley Resident

A fallen 48-year-old detective from Westchester County who died suddenly is being remembered as a caring officer and father who left an impact on countless people.

Longtime Yonkers resident Del Caraballo, a 16-year veteran of the city's police department, died on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19 in New York City after suffering a medical emergency while driving a vehicle, leaving behind his wife and three children.

Born in Manhattan in 1974, Caraballo graduated from Mount Saint Michael High School where he demonstrated talent as both a student and a basketball player. He then went on to earn a degree in Criminal Justice from Iona College before starting a career in law enforcement with the New York City Police Department in 1997, according to his obituary.

After a 10-year-stint with the NYPD, Caraballo then joined the Yonkers Police Department where he joined his brother-in-law Mike Lorenzo and father-in-law retired police detective Michael Lorenzo. He then served with the department for 16 more years, recently being promoted to detective and being assigned to the department's drug enforcement agency task force.

Although he was dedicated to serving his city as a police officer, family was also a crucial part of Caraballo's life. He met his wife, Maureen, in a chance encounter at a house party as they both searched for a television to check the score of a New York Knicks basketball game. From then on, his love of his family and sports often intertwined, as New York sports teams became an important part of their relationship in the coming years.

His love of sports and family also combined when the couple had their three children, Tyler Del, Justin Michael, and Chloe Elizabeth. Throughout their lives, Caraballo would show his dedication to them by coaching them and hundreds of other students in school sports for more than 15 years.

His love of sports also brought his friends into the mix, as he could often be found playing golf with his fellow officers or taking part in Sunday morning "over 40" basketball games with other dads.

Ultimately though, Caraballo can best be remembered as someone who could connect with anyone and was always "the first guy to lend a helping hand, open his home, grab you a coffee, run an errand, set up your beach chair, fix your car or dishwasher (with the guidance of YouTube), rock a baby, rescue a dog, give you a ride or a million other acts of kindness," his obituary said.

"It is an understatement to say how deeply Del will be missed by all who had the privilege to play, work and live life with him," his obituary continued.

As Caraballo's family prepares to continue life without him, his friends are helping to make sure that his family will still be supported. Marc Latman, a friend of Caraballo, started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to support his three children and "ensure Del’s wife can stay in their long-time house and provide for their three kids in a way they otherwise would have as the kids face early adulthood," he wrote.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 22, the fundraiser had raised nearly $3,000 out of the goal of $75,000.

Those interested in donating to Caraballo's family can do so by clicking here.

Caraballo is survived by his wife; his three children; his mother, Rosie; his brother, Frank; and numerous other family members.

Visiting hours for Caraballo will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Whalen & Ball Funeral Home in Yonkers at 168 Park Ave.

A funeral service will then be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. in Yonkers at the Calvary Chapel of Grace & Truth located at 1373 Nepperhan Ave.

