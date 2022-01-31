Ex-Chief Of Ambulance Corps In Rockland Dies At Age 44

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
Joe McTernan
Joe McTernan Photo Credit: Moritz Funeral Home

The former chief of a local ambulance corps and longtime Hudson Valley resident Joe McTernan has died. He was 44.

McTernan, who headed the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps in Rockland County, began his healthcare career when he was 16 when he became a youth corps member, the department said.

"He quickly blossomed into a smart, capable, and caring EMT," the department said.

Ternan rose through the EMS and healthcare system; first becoming a paramedic for New York-Presbyterian, then their Director of Special Operations; VP of Special Operations at Trinitas Regional Medical Center; and in 2020 reaching the pinnacle as the CEO of the Wyoming County Community Health System, the department said.

"Joe was a positive influence to all that he met, from youth corps members to seasoned vets," the department said. "Always teaching, laughing, and being that kind of mentor we were all so lucky to have. He was the kind of provider we all strive to be. He will be deeply missed."

He is survived by his wife, Anna, his children, Emmett, Ethan, Evan, and Ella; his mother, Theresa; and two brothers and two sisters.

"Joseph was a loving father, dedicated colleague, and wonderful human being. He will be sorely missed," his obituary said.

A funeral service was held early Monday, Jan. 31. 

