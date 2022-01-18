Dan Mulholland, Longtime Coach In Hudson Valley, Dies

A beloved longtime Hall of Fame coach in Westchester died at the age of 76.

Daniel J. Mulholland, Jr., known as Coach “Mully," died Saturday, Jan. 15 surrounded by his family.

In his early years, Mulholland loved archery and traveling with his father to tournaments while spending summers with his grandfather in Dolgeville, a village in Herkimer and Fulton counties in New York.

He was a graduate of Ardsley High School and Brockport University.

Mulholland spent his life as a part of the education system and sports world.

His teaching started in Elmsford, Yorktown, Peekskill, and continued at Ardsley High School where he taught history, economics, business law, and criminal justice for almost 40 years.

He was also the Senior Class Advisor and Student Council Advisor at Ardsley HS.

Mulholland began his love of sports by playing football and lacrosse before transitioning into coaching.

His early career of coaching included both playing and coaching for the professional lacrosse team, Team Pepsi, and his high school sports in Peekskill, Yorktown, Sleepy Hollow, and Ardsley which led him to a career in coaching college lacrosse at Pace University, Mount Saint Vincent, and Manhattanville College, where he amassed more than 400 wins.

In 1999 he took his Pace lacrosse team to win the Northeast-10 Conference. The only one in their history, where he became the National Coach of the Year.

In 2000, while at Manhattanville, he became the Knickerbocker Coach of the Year, and in 2018, Mulholland was inducted into the Pace University Hall of Fame.

Mulholland is survived by his wife, Laney; his children, Kelly, Sean, Megan, Shannon, and Brigitte; his sons in law, Anthony Rivera, Zach Gray, and Dennis Ashford; his loving sister, Joan Scott; his grandchildren, Allison, Charlie, Cameron, Kayla, Liliana, Daniela, Sophia, and Olivia; along with nephews and a niece; and his seven pets.

He is predeceased by his father, Daniel Sr., and his mother, Alice, sister, Lois Meck, brother, Tyler Mulholland, and nephew, Daniel Scott.

A mass for Mulholland has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Sacred Heart Church in Dobbs Ferry, with visitation between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Memory of Coach Mulholland to Pace Lacrosse. Donations can be made through www.pace.edu/settersclub. Men’s lacrosse should be designated in the appropriate boxes and In Memory of Dan Mulholland.

