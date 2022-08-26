'Customers Loved Him': Hudson Valley Plumber, Father Of 5 Dies At Age 38

Colleagues and loved ones are mourning the loss of a beloved Hudson Valley plumber and father of 5 who died unexpectedly.

Putnam County resident Peter Brophy, of Lake Carmel, died Sunday, Aug. 14, at the age of 38, according to his obituary.

Born in Carmel on Nov. 16, 1983 to parents James and Kathleen, Brophy was known as a devoted father to his five children, reads his memorial.

“He enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing, especially with his children,” his obituary said. “He loved to cook and he enjoyed cooking for family and friends.”

Brophy worked as a lead service technician for Fossati Plumbing and Heating, located in Brewster.

In a tribute on Facebook, the company described his death as a tremendous loss.

“He will be sorely missed by all of us and our customers,” the company wrote.

“We considered Pete not as an employee but more of a family member. He was a hard, conscientious worker that really enjoyed what he did and it showed in his work. Our customers loved him, we loved him!”

In addition to his parents, Brophy leaves behind his children, Victoria, Aubree, Ava, Michael, and Maddison; sister, Kerry; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service was held Monday, Aug. 22, at St. James the Apostle Church in Carmel.

Relatives said memorial donations in Brophy’s name can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

