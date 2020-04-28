Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipalities
COVID-19: Westchester Native Steve Milligram, State Supreme Court Judge, Dies At 66

Daily Voice
State Supreme Court Judge Steve Milligram, a Westchester native and Orange County resident.
State Supreme Court Judge Steve Milligram, a Westchester native and Orange County resident. Photo Credit: Contributed

State Supreme Court Judge Steve Milligram, a Westchester native and Orange County resident, has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 66.

His death was announced on Tuesday, April 28 by the Orange County Bar Association, where Milligram previously served as president.

Milligram is the third judge in New York State to die due to the virus.

Milligram, who was a Monroe resident, was born in Yonkers and graduated from Pace University.

He served as Monroe Town Justice until his election in November, 2019 to the Supreme Court justice seat for the Ninth Judicial District.

Johnny Lee Baynes, 64, and Noach Dear, 66, both of the Brooklyn Supreme Court, also died from the virus.

