COVID-19: Unvaccinated New England Politician Dies From Complications Of Virus, Report Says

Linda Zuern, a controversial former elected official in New England, has died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 70.

The Cape Cod Times reported that Zuern died on Friday, July 16, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She had reportedly been brought to the hospital in early June.

The news outlet reported that a close friend confirmed that Zuern had not been vaccinated against COVID, and that she had previously asked at a Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates meeting in Massachusetts if the local health department had researched preventative measures for COVID that could be used instead of vaccines.

She had previously shared QAnon messages and conspiracy theories about the vaccine and mask-wearing about on her Facebook page, according to multiple reports.

Zuern served three terms in the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates, representing Bourne. She volunteered on a number of boards and committees. Zuern also served on the Bourne of Selectmen for three terms.

Her friend, Mimi Frank, told the Cape Cod Times Zuern was "one exceptional lady," who touched the lives of many."

