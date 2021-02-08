Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Obituaries

COVID-19: First Sitting Member Of Congress Dies From Virus

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Rep. Ron Wright
Rep. Ron Wright Photo Credit: United States Congress

The first sitting member of Congress has died from COVID-19.

Rep. Ron Wright, a Republican representing the sixth district in Texas, had been hospitalized for two weeks before his death on Sunday, Feb. 6. He was 67 years old.

He had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer, which was diagnosed in 2018, the same year he was elected to Congress.

Wright is survived by his wife, Susan, who has also been hospitalized with COVID-19 for the last two weeks.

“As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end,” Wright’s office said in a statement. “Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

Luke Letlow, age 41, a Louisiana Republican elected to the House last year, died in late December from COVID-19 before he took office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.