Couple From Area Among 34 Victims Of Fatal California Boat Fire

Two victims in the fast-moving boat fire that killed 34 people in California were a couple from Fairfield County.

The two, Kaustubh Nirmal, 44, and Sanjeeri Deopujari, 31, lived in Stamford and were married for two-and-a-half years, according to the Los Angeles Times .

The boat, a 75-foot vessel called Conception, was on a three-day scuba-diving excursion when the blaze broke out on Monday, Sept. 2. Five crew members were able to escape.

Nirmal was a senior adviser at Ernst and Young and Deopujari was a dentist in Norwalk.

“He found a soulmate in Sanjeeri,” Nirmal’s cousin, Rajul Sharma, told the LA Times. “Their love for each other was apparent even without them speaking about it.”

