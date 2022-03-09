Charles Entenmann, Who Turned NY Bakery Into National Brand, Dies

Charles Entenmann, who helped turn his family's Long Island bakery into a national brand, has died at the age of 92.

Entenmann died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 24, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Nalewajk, his son, Charles W. Entenmann, and his seven grandchildren, his obituary reads.

Entenmann, along with his two brothers and his mother, worked together to expand their family bakery, located in Bay Shore.

The Entenmann's company went on to manufacture a variety of baked goods, such as cookies, donuts, and cakes, which are sold by retailers across the United States.

A visitation was held for Entenmann on Thursday, March 3, in Islip, and a private church service took place the following day, his obituary said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.