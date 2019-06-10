Carol Lynn Reddy Of Croton-On-Hudson Dies At 22

Carol Lynn Reddy of Croton-on-Hudson died on Thursday, June 6, in Yorktown. She was 22.

She was born in Tarrytown Oct.15, 1996.

She is survived by her parents, Robert Reddy, Jr. and his fiancé Annie, of LaGrange; mother, Diana Reddy, of Croton-on-Hudson; brother, Robert Reddy III; uncle, Michael J. Reddy (Teresa); aunts, Robin Reddy ( Alex), Tina and Cindy; great niece Kaitlyn; and several cousins. She was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Robert and Frances Reddy; maternal grandmother, Bale Tsagarakis; step-grandfather, Pete Tsagarakis; uncles Howard Towley and Dino Tsagarakis (Anya); and aunt Ina Tsagarakis.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary's Church, Wappingers Falls, with burial in St. Marys Cemetery.

Arrangements in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home.

To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com .

