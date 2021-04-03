Beloved Mother, Teacher From Tarrytown, Irvington Dies At 41

A beloved mother and teacher who was a lifelong Westchester resident has died at age 41.

Valerie Cirillo Bunch, who lived in Tarrytown, was raised in Irvington.

She worked as a preschool teacher, nanny for many families, and as a postpartum doula.

She died on Tuesday, March 30.

She is survived by her husband for 11 years, Sean David Bunch; her children Cole, Donte, and Giselle; sisters Melissa Cirillo and Samantha (Randoln) Hidalgo; nieces and nephews Ashley, Mia, Dorian, Milo, and Ryder; and her father-in-law Donald R Bunch.

"Her children were her purpose and making them happy was her reason," according to her obituary. "Motherhood came so naturally to her and so many people envied her for that. She loved caring for children. She worked harder than anyone and played just as hard."

She was born to Joseph and Janice Cirillo on Feb. 28, 1980.

"Val was one of a kind, her infectious smile and positive attitude always lit up the room," her obituary states.

Visitation is on Monday, April 5 at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry.

A funeral mass will be on Tuesday morning, April 6 at Immaculate Conception Church in Sleepy Hollow.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the March of Dimes in her name

