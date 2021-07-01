Beloved Hudson Valley Teacher Dies At Age 56

A longtime, beloved Westchester special education teacher has died at the age of 56.

Christine Amanna (Antonecchia) age 56, of Somers, formerly of Hawthorne, died Tuesday, June 29 at Northern Westchester Hospital.

Amanna was born in 1964 to Guido and Barbara Antonecchia. She was the eldest of three children predeceased by her sister Lisa and her father.

She was raised in Yonkers, graduated from the University of Hartford where she received a bachelor of science and a dual master of science of education and Special Education from Manhattan College.

Amanna was a special education teacher for the Yonkers Public School District and previously worked for the Westchester School for Special Children in Harrison.

She is the wife of 27 years to Gary F. Amanna and is survived by her sister of Vincent (Michelle) Antonecchia of Somers, and sister-in-law to Rosanne (Michael) Goodwin of Winter Haven, Florida, and Carlo Amanna of Yonkers. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, several cousins, and many close friends.

Amanna was committed to her family, friends, and students showing support and encouragement to ensure they achieve their greatest potential.

Friends may call at Clark Associates Funeral Home, 4 Woods Bridge Road, Katonah, on Friday, July 2 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 95 Plumbrook Road, Somers, NY on Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery 10 W. Stevens Ave. Hawthorne, NY 10532.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Special Olympics 1-800-380-3071 or at specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 1-800-805-5856.

