Beloved HS Teacher In Area Dies At 52

A beloved Hudson Valley teacher has died after a battle with a brain tumor.

Orange County resident Sue Giza, age 52, of Middletown, a 10th-grade math teacher Monroe-Woodbury High School in Central Valley, died on Monday, May 24.

"During her time at Monroe-Woodbury, she inspired many young people and was a kind and supportive colleague. She will forever be missed," the school district said.

Besides her love of rock concerts and teaching, Giza's many interests included cooking, bike riding, cross country skiing, and winemaking.

"She would spend hours at a time in her kayak on Yankee Lake, enjoying the sheer beauty while exploring different areas of the lake, hoping to catch a glimpse of an eagle nest or family of otters that someone would tell her about," her obituary said.

She loved animals, especially her dogs Lady, Lacey, and Rosie, who worshiped her and were always by her side.

Giza was also an avid both Yankees and Jets fan.

According to her obituary, she loved hearing about the successes of former students, cared about them, and spent countless hours putting together tests, grading papers, doing administrative work, and tutoring those in need of extra help.

A favorite saying of hers was, "Anyone who says teaching is easy should stop talking and give it a try."

She is survived by her husband Joseph Giza, daughters Jennifer and Heather. She also leaves behind brother Conrad Morgiewicz and sister-in-law Cyndy; sister Frances O'Hara and brother-in-law KC; brother Louis Morgiewicz and sister-in-law Joan; brother-in-law John Giza and sister-in-law Leigh; and brother-in-law James Giza and sister-in-law Kerry.

Giza, who suffered from a Glioblastoma brain tumor, donated tissue samples upon her passing to NYU Neurological Research in hope that one day people diagnosed with this horrific disease may have a chance.

In lieu of flowers, request donations to the Children's Tumor Foundation (www.ctf.org) who is dedicated to finding a cure for NF, an organization near and dear to Susan's heart.

