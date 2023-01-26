Bar Temporarily Closes After Owner Dies In Hudson Valley

A bar in Northern Westchester is temporarily closed as it processes the loss of its owner.

Unionville Tavern, located in Hawthorne at 415 Commerce St., announced that it would close for a period of time after its owner, Gordon Krueger of Ossining, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 13 at the age of 78.

Krueger, also affectionately known as "Gordo," died at home with his wife, Candice, at his side, the bar announced in a post on social media.

According to his obituary, Krueger was in the restaurant business for more than 50 years, and also owned establishments such as the Granite House, Colonial Tavern, Gordo’s, and The Red Schoolhouse in addition to the Unionville Tavern.

Krueger had a love of making connections with people through his restaurants.

"Gordo lived his life in business as he did at home… making memories and bonds that will outlive us all," his obituary said.

In addition to owning his businesses, Krueger was also a veteran of the US Army, serving as Chief Warrant Officer 2 from 1967-1969.

His obituary said he was also a passionate fan of the New York Giants and a "long-suffering" fan of the New York Mets.

As the staff at Unionville deals with the heavy loss of Krueger, it announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25 that it would continue to close for the time being.

"Unionville Tavern will remain temporarily closed as we process this profound loss. We greatly appreciate your patience and support," the establishment said.

