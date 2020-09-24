Area Woman Who Died Suddenly At Age 20 Remembered For 'Heart Of Gold'

Catherine "Katie" Elise DelVecchio died unexpectedly after a four-week-long coma, according to her family. She was 20.

Although the Orange County woman began to show signs of improvement after a medical emergency that left her in a coma on Tuesday, Aug. 4, she died on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The Middletown resident was born on June 23, 2000 to mother Lisamarie (Millo) DelVecchio and father Douglas Thomas

"Words can not describe the loss we are all feeling," wrote her mother on a GoFundMe page seeking donations for burial costs. "Katie was a fun-loving soul who loved everyone especially her family and close friends."

According to her family, Katie loved "life, music, family and friends" and had a "heart of gold." She loved family vacations, the ocean, speaking on the phone with her friends and "taking a lot of selfies."

"She was a shining star in the sky that will never dim," wrote her mother. "She will continue to shine bright over all that she loved, and she will never be forgotten."

Katie is predeceased by her father, Douglas and her paternal grandparents Richard and Shirly DelVecchio. She is survived by her mother Lisamarie and her sisters Alyssa, Mary and Amanda Nicole, her maternal grandparents Edward and Charlene Millo, her niece Charlotte Leigh, as well as all her uncles, aunts and cousins.

"Lost for words...Katie was such a sweet young girl who always had a compliment for others and a laugh that could fill the room," wrote Paulette Semke in the comment section of the family's GoFundMe page for Katie's funeral expenses. "My thoughts are with Katie’s family today and for many more days to come."

Visiting will be held at Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, September 27 from 2-5 pm, and will be followed by a private cremation.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Katie may be made to The Eye-Bank of New York at eyedonation.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.