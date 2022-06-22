Area Woman Killed In Route 17 Crash Remembered As Talented Hairdresser

A woman who died in a car crash on a busy Hudson Valley roadway is being remembered as a talented hairdresser.

Orange County resident Samantha Turnbull, age 34, of Port Jervis, died Friday, June 17, according to her obituary.

New York State Police said Turnbull’s Kia Forte was hit just before 9:30 a.m. by a 21-year-old who lost control of his Honda CRV on Route 17 in the town of Goshen and crossed over a median.

Multiple officers attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined that the causing driver, identified as Alexandre Lavandero, of New Rochelle, was not impaired at the time. The crash is still under investigation.

Born in Suffern, Turnbull was a licensed cosmetologist and worked at Jessie’s D’Agostino’s Hair Salon in Central Valley, her obituary said.

She leaves behind a husband and two daughters. A GoFundMe campaign created to help her family had raised more than $15,000 as of Tuesday, June 21.

“She was a terrific hair stylist, but also a wonderful mom, wife, friend,” Rose Tamberino wrote on Facebook. “I am devastated for her loved ones and all who knew her. She touched many lives.”

A visitation is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home in Monroe with funeral services immediately following, her obituary said.

Relatives said memorial donations in Turnbull’s name can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

