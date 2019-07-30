Area Man Killed In Crash Remembered As Talented Businessman, Coach

The 45-year-old lifelong Northern Westchester resident who was killed in a crash while on a business trip to Seattle is being remembered as a talented regional manager and dedicated basketball coach.

Bryan R. Panzanaro of Peekskill died on Thursday, July 25 in a crash involving a hotel shuttle bus and a passenger car near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Eight others were injured.

Panzanaro was a regional manager in the Aviation Division of ABM Industries Inc. which is headquartered in New York City.

In an internal communication announcing death to the employees of ABM, Panzanaro was eulogized by his company as “an incredible manager, colleague, father and husband. His dedication and commitment have been an integral part of our success and growth in the Northeast.”

The statement went on to quote his manager, who called Panzanaro "the sweetest, hardest-working, humble and caring person I know.”

Panzanaro was a graduate of Peekskill High School, Class of 1992, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV).

Panzanaro was an avid basketball player, fan and coach. He served as the head coach for the modified and junior varsity basketball teams at Peekskill High School, as well as assistant head coach of the varsity squad.

According to his obituary, he loved playing golf, watching and rooting for the New York Knicks, Yankees and Giants. He had a green thumb and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen and at the barbecue grill. Most of all, the obituary noted, he loved cooking Sunday dinner for his wife and daughters which he did just about every week of the year.

He leaves behind his wife Kimberly (Vesce) and four daughters; Emilie (18), Ava (15), Nina (13) and Ella (8). He is survived by his parents Sharon Skinner and Louis W. Panzanaro Jr., the longtime former Peekskill High School varsity boys basketball coach and athletic director.

He is also survived by sisters Stacy, Kim and Sarah, and brother Michael, his mother and father-in-law, sister and brother-in-law, step-mother, step-sister, step-brother and a large number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his brother Louis W. Panzanaro III.

Visitation will be held at the Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home in Peekskill on Wednesday, July 31 from 3 p.m. to 9 p,m.

Mass of Christian Burial to take place at St. Augustine Church in Ossining on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bryan's name to the Louis W. Panzanaro, III. Scholarship fund, which will be renamed to the Louis and Bryan Panzanaro Scholarship Fund in the near future. Donations can be mailed to 12 Amy Lane New Windsor, NY 12553.

