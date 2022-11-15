'A Blessed Individual': Former Police Chaplain In Hudson Valley Dies At 88

Contact Us
Rev. Clarence Bolling, the former chaplain for the Yonkers Police Department, has died at the age of 88.
Rev. Clarence Bolling, the former chaplain for the Yonkers Police Department, has died at the age of 88. Photo Credit: Facebook/Yonkers Police

A former chaplain for a police department in Westchester County is being remembered for his service to his community. 

Reverend Clarence E. Bolling of Yonkers died on Monday, Nov. 7 at the age of 88, according to his obituary

Bolling served as the Yonkers Police Department Chaplain for over 25 years, according to Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. 

"Bolling was a blessed individual," Spano said in a post, also saying, "He was a prominent figure in our community and absolute city icon. Rest in peace Reverend Bolling." 

Yonkers Police also issued a statement about Bolling, saying he was a "true community leader and public servant." 

"Our deepest sympathies to your family, friends, and the Yonkers community at large," Yonkers Police said. 

A wake is planned for Friday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church in Yonkers at 156 North Broadway, followed by a celebration of life at 6 p.m. 

A funeral is also planned for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. at the Community Baptist Church as well. 

