33-Year-Old Worker Who Died At LEGOLAND Remembered As Loving Father, Good Friend

A LEGOLAND worker who died while at work earlier this month is being remembered for being a loving father and a good friend.

Orange County resident Shane Roy Gunser, age 33, of Washingtonville, died on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the theme park while working as a chief hotel maintenance engineer at the park in Goshen.

Gunser a graduate of Washingtonville High School started working as a plumber with Local 373. He spent time with Nebrasky Plumbing and Heating until accepting a position at LEGOLAND, New York, where he was developing a career as chief hotel maintenance engineer, his obituary said,

"He was described by his co-workers as the person who would always lend a hand and say hello to everyone. They loved his character and enthusiasm for life," the obituary added.

According to his obituary, "perseverance was one of his greatest strengths as you always saw his beautiful smile no matter what circumstances he was facing."

He was also known for being quick with a joke or a funny quip.

Gunser, who was predeceased by his young son Anthony Jon Gunser, was also known for being a "devoted" father in the short time he had.

"His love for his son, Anthony, was so deep. Shane always loved with everything he had," the obituary added.

He is survived by his parents, Russell and Ellen, sister, Mallory Direso, and brother-in-law, Daniel, and niece and nephews Charles, Timothy, Vincent, and Natalie.

A Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, Feb 15.

