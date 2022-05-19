25-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash Remembered For 'Kind Heart'

Family and friends are mourning a young Hudson Valley native who died this month in a car crash.

Keith Jornov, age 25, from Ulster County, was killed Tuesday, May 10, in Herkimer County when his car was struck by a box truck on State Route 5S near Washington Street in German Flatts, according to New York State Police.

Investigators said Jornov was hit after failing to stop at a stop sign.

The impact sent his car off the roadway and knocked the box truck onto its passenger side, police said.

Jornov was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"My family, friends and I are beyond devastated over the loss of Keith," his mother, Desiree Jornov, wrote on GoFundMe. "He was very kind hearted and we will forever miss him."

Jornov was born in Kingston on February 18, 1997, according to his obituary.

With a passion for old cars, 50s music, and rockabilly style, he was often spotted wearing a leather jacket sporting a comb over hairstyle, reads his memorial.

Relatives said he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and traveling out West, especially on old Route 66, and to Las Vegas.

“Keith would always say that he had an old soul,” reads his obituary. “He will forever be remembered for his kind heart and great sense of humor.”

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 21, at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home in Latham from 12 to 2:30 p.m., according to his obituary.

