22-Year-Old Killed In I-84 Incident 'Loved Spending Time With Family, Friends'

A 22-year-old man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-84 in the Hudson Valley is being remembered for his love of spending time with friends and family.

Dutchess County resident Fabian Tirado, of Wappingers Falls, was one of the two men who were fatally struck by a vehicle on I-84 in the Putnam County town of Kent on Saturday, July 2, police reported.

Police said 38-year-old Mark Hall, of Holmes, and Tirando stopped in the right lane of travel and exited their vehicles due to a road rage altercation, and they were both struck and killed by a third vehicle at about 1:30 a.m.

According to Tirado's obituary, he was born in the Bronx and was a graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls.

"Fabian had a passion for cars and loved spending time with his family and friends," his obituary reads.

He is survived by his mother, Marisol Tarantino, his stepfather, Giovanni Tarantino, his brothers, Brandon, Jashua, Johnny, and Joey, his sister, Angela, his grandmother, Lucy Arocho, and his best friend and cousin, Mervin.

Calling hours are set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7, at the McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill.

A Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10 a.m. on Friday, July 8, at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill.

His family asked that donations be made to a GoFundMe in lieu of sending flowers.

