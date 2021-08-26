20-Year-Old Hudson Valley Community College Football Player Shot, Killed Outside His Home

A promising college football player in the Hudson Valley who lived on Long Island has died after being gunned down in front of his home.

Suffolk County Police are searching for the killer of Alonte Shipp, age 20, who was shot and killed in front of his Wyandanch home at 4:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 during an altercation with another person.

Shipp, a sophomore at Hudson Valley Community College in upstate Troy, was known around Wyandanch as a star running back with NFL dreams.

In action at Hudson Valley Community College. Hudl/Alonte Shipp

Wyandanch High School Principal Paul Sibblies said he was numb after hearing the news.

"Here is a young man that has been through so much but overcame it all to attend college. His desire was to prove people wrong about his character. Alonte Shipp will forever mean something to me," Sibblies wrote in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe account set up by his cousin to help pay for his funeral said Shipp was "a beloved brother and son who was loved by his family and community."

He is the second son in the family to die from gun violence. His younger brother, Tyler, who was 15 years old, was gunned down on the same street in 2010. His killer has not been caught.

Police said the investigation into Shipp's murder is underway. But did not comment further.

He planned to return to college next week.

