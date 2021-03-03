17-Year-Old Dies After First Day Of Football Practice In Area

A 17-year-old high school football player in the Hudson Valley following varsity football practice.

Miguel Antonio Lugo, of Wallkill, died after Wallkill High School's first practice of the year on Monday, March 1, according to his family.

A cause of death has not been released.

The school's Athletic Department said: "There are certainly no words to reflect the feeling of heartbreak, loss, and tragedy that our community is facing with the passing of senior Miguel Lugo.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Miguel’s family. Miguel’s kindness and compassion for others were always on display, and his charming smile will forever be missed in our halls."

Miguel Lugo on the field. Wallkill Athletics

Lugo's aunt, Angela Morales, has started a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

"He was a vibrant and healthy boy who lit up any room that he walked in," Morales said. "Now his family is left here to wonder why."

The teen, who would have graduated this year, is said to have a "heart of gold and anyone who knew him loved him dearly."

More than $24,000 had been raised to help the family as of Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Morales said both parents are struggling with their loss.

Due to COVID-19, public schools in New York delayed the football season until the spring. Monday was the first day high schools across New York could start practicing.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.

Funeral services have not been announced to date.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

