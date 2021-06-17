13-Year-Old Dies After Attempting TikTok 'Blackout Challenge'

A family grieving the loss of their son to a TikTok challenge is warning other families of the danger.

Western Massachusetts resident Nate Squires, a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Amherst Regional Middle School, was found unresponsive Monday, June 14, who died after attempting the new "Blackout Challenge" being touted on social media sites including TikTok.

The challenge encourages children and teens to choke themselves until they lose consciousness.

The family said on a GoFundMe page, that Nate died after "succumbing to injuries of a horrible accident."

They went on to say they "want the world to know of the circumstances that Nate's death to ensure that this does not happen to another family."

The parents said they hope parents would reach out to their children about the challenge and the dangers, and are encouraging teens to tell someone if they hear or know of someone who plans to attempt the challenge.

"We hope Nate's story can help you start this conversation in your home," the GoFundMe effort said.

The GoFundMe effort has raised more than $22,000 to help “take away any financial burdens” they (the family) may face in upcoming months as they deal with the tragedy."

To donate, or read their story, click here.

