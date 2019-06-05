10-Term CT State Rep, Newspaper Editor, Hudson Valley Native Richard ‘Dick’ Roy Dies At 76

A 10-term Connecticut State Representative and journalist Richard "Dick" Roy has died.

Roy, of Milford, died Sunday, June 2. He was 76.

Roy was elected the State Representative from the 119th district in Hartford. He went on to serve with distinction for 10 terms.

He secured the passage of the state's first distracted driving bill as well as mandatory labeling of GMO products and the banning of pesticides on school property. He chaired the Environmental Committee for many years.

Roy was born in the Hudson Valley in Orange County's Cornwall to the late Lucien and Kathleen Callahan Roy. He graduated from West Haven High School and New Haven College.

He worked for the New Haven Journal-Courier for almost 25 years, first as a reporter and copy editor, then as suburban editor. He then started his own desktop publishing business known as The Write Choice.

Roy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Flanagan Roy; his daughters, Richelle LaFleur (Daniel) and Aimee Nichio; and his granddaughters, Rhiannon LaFleur, and Shea Nichio.

He also leaves siblings, Regina Beausejour (Don) and Lucien Roy (Arlene); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Beesley.

Roy was parishioner Saint Agnes Church and a member of the Saint Joseph Men's Society. He was also a member of the Woodmont Volunteer Fire Department, the Irish Heritage Society, former Grand Marshal of the Milford Saint Patrick's Day Parade, and Master of Ceremony for Woodmont Day for many years.

Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford.

