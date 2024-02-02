NY Vacation: Hudson Valley's Own Chevy Chase Spotted At Historic Empire State Hotel

The 80-year-old “Saturday Night Live” and “National Lampoon’s Vacation” star was spotted in Saratoga County on Monday, Jan. 22 at the historic Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga Springs.

Flanked by his wife Jayni and their actress daughter Caley, Chase posed for a family photo on a staircase in the hotel’s lobby.

“Wonderful weekend in Saratoga Springs,” he captioned the photo, which was shared on his verified Instagram account.

A second photo shows a birthday cake for Caley, along with a card signed by the producers of Chase’s upcoming holiday film, “The Christmas Letter,” which filmed scenes in Central New York.

The movie – about an unemployed copy editor set on outdoing his wealthy friend’s yearly over-the-top Christmas letters – will see Chase reunited with his “Christmas Vacation” co-star Randy Quaid, according to IMDB.

Chase famously starred on “Saturday Night Live” during its very first season in 1975 and was the original anchor for the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

He has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows over the years, including “Caddyshack,” “Foul Play,” “Three Amigos,” and “Community.”

Born in Ulster County in the town Woodstock, Chase now resides in Northern Westchester County with his wife Jayni in Bedford.

