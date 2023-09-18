NY Thruway Toll Increase Approved: Here's How Much More You'll Pay, When It Will Take Effect

The toll adjustments, which will be the first system-wide increase in 14 years, were announced by the New York Thruway Authority on Monday, Sept. 18, and follow a 10-month-long public process.

The increases will affect those with New York E-ZPass tags, non-New York E-ZPass tags, and those who pay tolls by mail, Thruway Authority officials said. They will go into effect on Monday, Jan. 1.

For each category of toll customers, the increases include:

For New York E-ZPass customers: The base rate will increase by five percent on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and by another five percent in January 2027.

The base rate will increase by five percent on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and by another five percent in January 2027. For non-New York E-ZPass customers: The toll rate will increase from 15 percent above the New York E-ZPass rate to a 75 percent differential on January 1, 2024.

The toll rate will increase from 15 percent above the New York E-ZPass rate to a 75 percent differential on January 1, 2024. For Tolls by Mail customers: The toll rate will increase from 30 percent above the New York E-ZPass rate to a 75 percent differential on January 1, 2024.

The plan also calls for fixed toll rate increases of $0.50 each year at the new Tappan Zee Bridge until 2027, at which point the base NY E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles will be $7.75. As for commercial toll rate increases on the bridge, they will be proportionate to the passenger rate increases.

The new plan will also preserve the 40 percent commuter discount plan in addition to increasing resident discounts from 17 to 20 percent for qualified Rockland and Westchester residents, officials said.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

Officials defended the planned increases, saying that many of the Thruway's bridges are over 50 years old on average and that the projected cost of replacing the most immediate 85 bridges needing replacement is around $800 million.

"The toll adjustments approved today by the Board of Directors follow a year-long public process and represent a responsible approach to ensure continued investment in the 570-mile Thruway system for years to come," said Thruway Authority Board of Directors Chair Joanne M. Mahoney.

Mahoney added, "The Thruway Authority receives no dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and relies primarily on toll dollars to maintain and operate the Thruway which is one of the safest and reliable toll roads in the country.”

Adjusted toll rates can be viewed by using the 2024 Toll Adjustment Calculator released by the Thruway Authority on their website.

