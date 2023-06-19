NY State Trooper Shooting: Woman Who Drove Vehicle Facing Multiple Charges

The incident happened in the Capital Region around 11:10 a.m. Friday, June 16 in Schenectady County.

That's when trooper Richard Albert, assigned to the Cobleskill Interstate Patrol operating a marked state police vehicle, observed a silver SUV driving on I-88 eastbound traveling over 100 miles per hour in the town of Duanesburg.

Albert conducted a traffic stop on the SUV, and upon approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle, the driver put the window down, and the passenger reached out the driver-side window and opened fire on Albert, striking him in his left upper arm, state police said.

Albert returned fire and the shooter and the driver exited the vehicle, and the shooter fled on foot. The driver was taken into custody uninjured at the scene.

The shooter, identified as Nelson Troche, age 32, of Schenectady, was located approximately one and a half hours later in the area of Darby Hill Road in Duanesburg, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Troopers immediately provided medical aid until EMS arrived and transported Troche, a parolee, to Albany Medical Center via med flight, where he died.

On Monday, June 19, state police announced that the vehicle driver involved in this incident has been identified as Alicia G. Eriole, age 30, of Schenectady.

She has been charged with:

Two counts of robbery in the first degree,

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The investigation into the incident has determined that Eriole was a willing participant in the crimes, state police said.

She has been remanded to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash or a $500,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.

This continues to be a developing story.

