NY State Police Trooper Killed In Helicopter Crash

The incident happened Friday, March 8 while the chopper was flying over the US-Mexico border in Texas.

The trooper, John M. Grassia III was 30 years old.

Another National Guard soldier and a Border Patrol agent also died in the crash.

Grassia joined the New York State Police in April 2022 and was most recently assigned to Troop G (Latham). in Albany County.

"Trooper Grassia, who was dedicated to serving and protecting not only the citizens of New York State but also the citizens of the entire United States, will be remembered for his ultimate sacrifice," the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association said in a statement issued Saturday evening, March 9.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

