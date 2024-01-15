NY Ranks High Among Best States To Raise Family, New Study Finds: Here's Where, Why

Poll Do you think New York is a good state to raise a family? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think New York is a good state to raise a family? Yes 45%

New York State is one of the best states in the country to raise a family — according to a study released on Monday, Jan. 8 by WalletHub, which ranked the Empire State as number five.

The personal finance company used the following metrics to score each of the 50 states, then take the totals to complete a final ranking:

Family fun (including the share of children who live near a park, share of families with young children, number of attractions, and more);

Health and safety (including water and air quality, crimes per capita, infant mortality rate, and quality of hospitals);

Education and child care (including high school graduation rate, parental leave, and more);

Affordability (in terms of median credit score, housing affordability, median family income, and the like); and

Socioeconomics (such as the state’s divorce rate, job security, and more).

Each metric was graded on a scale of 100 before the final score was averaged across all metrics.

Placed in the fifth-place spot, New York scored highest in the categories of socioeconomics, health and safety, and education and child care.

The Empire State was beaten out by the number-one state Massachusetts, followed by North Dakota, Minnesota, and Nebraska in the second-, third-, and fourth-place spots.

More information, including the full ranking and a breakdown of the metrics and how each category was weighted, can be found here.

