NY Native Kevin Brown To Be 'Freed' From Much-Maligned Suspension By Major League Team

Brown, a Long Island native who was notoriously suspended from his job two weeks ago for accurately reporting about the team's past struggles against a rival is set to return to calling O’s games on Friday night, Aug. 11 when Baltimore squares off in Seattle against the Mariners.

During the Sunday, July 23 game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Brown read his game notes - which are provided by the team's PR staff - regarding the Orioles' recent history playing in St. Petersburg.

Ownership didn't appreciate him pointing out the Orioles' poor series records in previous seasons against the Rays and he was subsequently suspended, which led to an outcry from Orioles and baseball fans across the country.

His return on Friday comes days after chants of “Free Kevin Brown” echoed throughout Camden Yards in Baltimore as fans protested owner Peter Angelos’ decision to suspend the popular broadcaster over a seemingly benign error that was not Brown’s fault.

In advance of his return, Brown took to the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) to remind O’s fans that he doesn’t want his ordeal to overshadow Baltimore’s magical season, which might be the best story in the league this season.

“I’m a storyteller," Brown posted. "And never want to be part of the story. The most compelling story in baseball right now is the story of the league-leading Baltimore Orioles - the best, most exciting young team in the American League."

The Orioles currently sit atop the AL with a 71-44 record, second only to the Major League Leading Atlanta Braves, who have compiled a 72-41 record.

Brown reiterated that he has no ill-will toward the organization, and is ready to return to calling the action.

“Unfortunately, recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles,” he continued. “The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard.

“I ask that everyone disregard the distracting noise of the past few days.”

In addition to providing TV and radio commentary for the Orioles, Brown also serves as a play-by-play commentator on several college sports for ESPN.

Brown graduated from Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in Hicksville in 2007 before graduating from Syracuse University.

