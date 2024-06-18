NY Man ID'd As Tourist Found Dead In Greece

Toby Sheets’ body was found on Sunday, June 16, on a rocky beach on the Greek island of Mathraki, according to CBS News New York.

Sheets, 55, was a native of Arkansas and lived in the Nassau County village of Floral Park, where he worked as a horse trainer at Belmont Park.

His cause of death is still being investigated.

He went missing after being seen at a cafe on Tuesday, June 11, and was dropped off at his rental home that night, The New York Times reported.

On Thursday, he was reported missing by a friend who reportedly found the door of Sheets’ rental home left open and all the lights still on.

Located nearly 45 minutes off the coast of Corfu, Mathraki is a 1.2-square-mile heavily wooded island with a population of just over 100.

Mathraki’s deputy mayor, Spyros Argyros, told the outlet that his body had been found in a place previously searched, indicating that he had been washed out of the sea in the 24 hours before he was found.

Sheets’ family confirmed his identity to CBS.

According to the Thoroughbred Daily News, Sheets was a longtime assistant trainer to Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

Five other tourists have died or gone missing on Greek islands, which have been experiencing a string of heat waves, since the beginning of June. Last week, temperatures in Athens reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

